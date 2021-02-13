Monkey Project Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $84,237.65 and approximately $208.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,986,048 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

