Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.26 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $13,593.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

