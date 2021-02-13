Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $38,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,393,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $385.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $439,589.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,982 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,827.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,686 shares of company stock worth $90,545,648 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

