Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,648.10

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,648.10 and traded as high as $1,700.00. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) shares last traded at $1,685.00, with a volume of 19,204 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 21.58 and a quick ratio of 21.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,648.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,483.14. The firm has a market cap of £281.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87.

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE)

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

