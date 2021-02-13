MoonSwap (MOON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $20,292.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.90 or 0.00429002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 14,508,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,487,013 tokens. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

