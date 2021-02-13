More Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,884.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $65,019.03 and approximately $21,884.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

