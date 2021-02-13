Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM.L) (LON:MGAM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $266.25

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM.L) (LON:MGAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $266.25 and traded as high as $317.50. Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM.L) shares last traded at $314.00, with a volume of 140,275 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 266.25. The company has a market capitalization of £896.06 million and a P/E ratio of 87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64.

About Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM.L) (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.