Morpheus Labs (MITX) Achieves Market Cap of $16.29 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.41 or 0.01076191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055581 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.24 or 0.05639041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027008 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

