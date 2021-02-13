Morpheus Labs Price Tops $0.0399 on Major Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $16.79 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.16 or 0.01049855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.50 or 0.05453035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.