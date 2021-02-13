Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) (CVE:M) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) (CVE:M)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.85. Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 1,860 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$30.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.41.

About Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

