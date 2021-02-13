MotaCoin Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $124,588.72 and $1,358.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

