Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mount Logan Capital stock remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mount Logan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Mount Logan Capital in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

