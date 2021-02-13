Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mount Logan Capital stock remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mount Logan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Mount Logan Capital in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mount Logan Capital

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

