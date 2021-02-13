mStable USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $729,380.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $43.35 million and $729,380.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,520.74 or 0.99892654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00079359 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 43,351,554 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.