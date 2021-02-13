MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Cap of $42.88 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $42.88 million and $11.25 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.23 or 0.01056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00054748 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.24 or 0.05621223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00019019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,466,772,887 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.