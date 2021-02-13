MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.30

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.95. MySale Group shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 207,450 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

