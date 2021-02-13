NAGA (NGC) Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAGA has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $17,841.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.01051617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00056830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.24 or 0.05457293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026057 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

NAGA Token Trading

