Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.02

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.02 and traded as high as $9.28. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 115,685 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.37 million, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 403.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 1,109.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 456.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 124,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 102,325 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

