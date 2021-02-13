Namecoin Trading Up 94.6% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $29.58 million and approximately $197,091.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 94.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,923.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.09 or 0.01393964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00554509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00039539 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000782 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005685 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

