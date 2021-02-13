Nano Trading 80% Higher This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $859.94 million and $151.16 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $6.45 or 0.00013735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,986.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.29 or 0.03833646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.33 or 0.00451892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.94 or 0.01325788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.77 or 0.00540095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.95 or 0.00521322 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.00391525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00029896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

