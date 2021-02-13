NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $69.05

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and traded as high as $70.00. NASB Financial shares last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 894 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $501.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.23.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

