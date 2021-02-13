Nasdacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $109,426.42 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $109,426.42 and approximately $261,383.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,637,633 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.