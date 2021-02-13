National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,906 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after buying an additional 1,660,055 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,634,036.90. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,869,379.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,508,515 shares of company stock worth $79,475,347. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

