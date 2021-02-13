National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 17.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter.

CSM opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.