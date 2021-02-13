National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.