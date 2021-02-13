National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $242.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.31. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $245.42.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

