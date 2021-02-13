National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,551,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after buying an additional 184,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

