National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.86, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

