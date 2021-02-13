National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $127.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

