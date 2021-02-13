National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $136,664,000 after purchasing an additional 492,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,721,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,662,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $994,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,321,490.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

