National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75.

