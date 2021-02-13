National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 108.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

NYSE CCI opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.74. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

