National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $57.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

