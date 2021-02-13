National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 187,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 157,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $278.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.