National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,083 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after buying an additional 137,339 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average is $147.71. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $188.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

