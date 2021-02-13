National Asset Management Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.22.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $477.74 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $479.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.14 and its 200-day moving average is $329.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

