National Asset Management Inc. Sells 409 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx stock opened at $263.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average of $251.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

