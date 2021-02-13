National Asset Management Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Equinix by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $709.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $717.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.05.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

