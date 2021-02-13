National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Down 44.2% in January

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 14th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 34.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 1,078.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.51. 384,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $196.43.

Shares of National Beverage are set to split on Monday, February 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 19th.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIZZ. UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $76.80.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

