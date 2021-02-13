National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post sales of $111.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $100.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $429.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $432.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $461.85 million, with estimates ranging from $441.10 million to $490.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 132,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

