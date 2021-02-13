Navcoin Market Cap Tops $28.56 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $28.56 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,939,097 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

