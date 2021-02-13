Naviaddress (NAVI) Achieves Market Cap of $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00063940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01066934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054947 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.91 or 0.05611566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00019065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.