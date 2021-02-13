NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the January 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NCSM remained flat at $$37.32 during midday trading on Friday. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

