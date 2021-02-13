NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $5.00 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 81.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00010623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $250.18 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00277203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00099068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00081537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00088241 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.87 or 1.00361044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,439,706 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

