Neblio (NEBL) Trading 90.6% Higher This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 90.6% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $41.54 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00005166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006052 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,474,849 coins and its circulating supply is 17,070,528 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.