Neblio Reaches One Day Volume of $18.15 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $39.50 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 85% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00004869 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00022694 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006465 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001765 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,477,801 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,401 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

