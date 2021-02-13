Nebulas (NAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.39 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 124.1% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $46.39 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.16 or 0.01049855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.50 or 0.05453035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,630,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,099,893 tokens. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

