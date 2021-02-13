Neo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.78 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.03 or 0.00079069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00276574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00089180 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,219.33 or 0.96560233 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00062423 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

