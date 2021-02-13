Neo Price Tops $41.86 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Neo has traded 69.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $41.86 or 0.00088163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $2.50 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00276524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00090343 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065747 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,756.51 or 0.98485727 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00188653 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

