NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the January 14th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $19,945,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $10,447,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $338,000.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,656. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.67.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

