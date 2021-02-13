NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Head-To-Head Comparison

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get CEVA alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CEVA and NeoPhotonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 NeoPhotonics 1 3 6 0 2.50

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential downside of 29.39%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 26.01%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than CEVA.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 0.05% 1.26% 1.07% NeoPhotonics 2.26% 10.55% 5.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEVA and NeoPhotonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $87.15 million 17.84 $30,000.00 $0.14 499.07 NeoPhotonics $356.80 million 1.93 -$17.08 million ($0.23) -59.74

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CEVA has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats CEVA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switch modules, a proprietary switching solutions for coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed wavelength gratings, multiplexers, and filters used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.